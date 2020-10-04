DG Law , Human Rights takes notice of missing girl from Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Law and Human Rights , Dr Asad Ali Khan on Sunday took notice of 12-year-old girl, Ashmal Rubab who was missing from Ittehad Colony Mardan since Saturday.

Asad Ali Khan has sought a report from the police and directed Mardan police to be in touch with missing girl's parents of the missing girl and extend all possible cooperation.

He said that very effort will be made to recover the missing girl.