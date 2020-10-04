UrduPoint.com
DG Law , Human Rights Takes Notice Of Missing Girl From Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

DG Law , Human Rights takes notice of missing girl from Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Law and Human Rights , Dr Asad Ali Khan on Sunday took notice of 12-year-old girl, Ashmal Rubab who was missing from Ittehad Colony Mardan since Saturday.

DG Law and Human Rights Dr.

Asad Ali Khan has sought a report from the police and directed Mardan police to be in touch with missing girl's parents of the missing girl and extend all possible cooperation.

He said that very effort will be made to recover the missing girl.

More Stories From Pakistan

