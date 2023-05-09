UrduPoint.com

DG LDA Directs To Develop Online Bidding System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore and Director General Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday directed to formulate an online bidding system for auctioning plots and commercial properties.

He said that under "Ease of Doing business" initiatives, LDA will provide special support to investors on the lines of private sector by providing facilitation in getting necessary documentation related to commercial properties.

He said that Lahore development authority will provide attractive investment opportunities in the provincial capital for investors. LDA will take initiatives on the lines of the private sector to enhance the resource generation.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of LDA's officers here at commissioner office.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the purpose of this initiative is to protect investors from delaying tactics and unnecessary actions / practices.

He further said that bidding process for the auctioning of plots and other commercial properties should be developed on modern lines. Online bidding process should also be adopted along with the traditional bidding process, he directed.

The Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA issued instructions to the IT Directorate and said that an online bidding system should be developed as soon as possible. He said that the purpose of online bidding is to reach maximum possible investors from within country and abroad as well.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan, Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Director DG Headquarters Asif Hussain, Director Finance, officers of Punjab Finance Department, Director Development Lahore Division Javed Chauhan and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

