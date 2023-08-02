Open Menu

DG LDA Directs To Fix Timeline Of Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner and Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday directed officers to fix timeline for ongoing projects in their respective departments to achieve targets.

The DG LDA chaired a meeting on LDA-related issues and ordered officers that unreasonable delay in achieving the target would not be tolerated.

He directed the officers concerned to submit their performance report regarding development projects on daily basis.

In the meeting, the Additional DG Housing gave a briefing on the issues related to Housing Wing while Director Finance highlighted the goals and performance of all departments in the current financial year.

Chief Engineer LDA and Chief Engineer TEPA gave a briefing on the progress of ongoing and proposed projects in the city.

Additional DG Housing Shahmir Iqbal, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, MD WASA Ghafran Ahmed, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hassan attended the meeting.

Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Admin, Director Finance and other officers were also present.

Earlier, the DG LDA also visited Shahdara Chowk flyovers project where Chief Engineer Israr Saeedand Project Director on site gave a briefing on the project while the contractor and the project directorbriefed on progress so far on all aspects of the project.

