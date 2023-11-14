Open Menu

DG LDA Orders For Stringent Action On Parking Law Violations

Published November 14, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Commissioner and Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa,

held a comprehensive meeting addressing pivotal issues within LDA and Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) here on Tuesday.

The session encompassed enlightening updates on reforms across diverse facets of the

LDA and the TEPA, with Additional DGs delivering detailed briefings on their wings progress.

Noteworthy insights into housing, town planning, and metropolitan projects were shared,

emphasizing the commitment to reforms and overarching goals.

A spotlight on IT-based advancements showcased strides in record digitization, underlining the commitment to modernization.

The LDA's chief engineer presented an overview of ongoing city projects, while TEPA's chief engineer outlined plans to invigorate the enforcement wing.

The DG LDA issued directives for stringent actions against parking law violations, urging collaborative efforts by Town Planning and TEPA.

The TEPA received instructions to enhance fines and fees collection mechanism, aligning with the pursuit of effective governance.

Key attendees included Additional DGs, Chief Engineers, Chief Town Planner, and NESPAK officers, collectively contributing to the strategic discussions.

