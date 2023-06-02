DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

Commissioner Lahore and Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting here on Friday to discuss resources generation of the Authority

The director finance gave a briefing on the revenue target of all departments, saying that due to effective monitoring, there had been a significant improvement in generation of the revenue in the last 2 months.

The DG LDA directed the officers concerned to take strict action against commercialisation fee defaulters.

He said all departments should achieve their targets before end of the current financial year. He said that progress on achievement of the target would be reviewed on weekly basis.

The Metropolitan Planning Wing and Town Planning Wing would present their progress report about their remaining targets on daily basis.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shahmeer Iqbal, Additional DG (UP) Syed Munawar Bukhari, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Admin and Director Housing X Rabil Butt attended the meeting.