DG LDA Reviews Development Work In LDA City Housing Society

Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

DG LDA reviews development work in LDA City housing society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Sumair Ahmad Syed Monday ordered for expediting the completion of physical infrastructure in LDA City Phase-I housing scheme for handing over of plots to the allotted persons at the earliest.

The DG visited the housing society site and inspected development works being carried out on an area of about 5000 kanals in Jinnah Sector.

LDA Chief Engineer, Habib Ul Haq Randhawa and Project Director Hammad Ul Hassan briefed him about the development activities.

The DG was informed that a new two-kilometer-long road would be constructed for connecting Phase-I of the scheme to LDA City Link Road, which had already been constructed from Ferozepur Road to Defence Road.

Tenders for the purpose were being invited shortly.

A sum of Rs 3.0 billion had been allocated in the current budget for executing development works in the LDA City Phase-I, spreading over 13,000 kanals of land. Currently work was in progress in packages number I, III and IV of total 7 packages.

A three-month deadline has been fixed for completing the ongoing development works.

