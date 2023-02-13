DG LDA reviews one window cell performance

Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Aamir Ahmed Khan on Monday said that special measures had been taken in one window cell for senior citizens, women and overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Aamir Ahmed Khan on Monday said that special measures had been taken in one window cell for senior citizens, women and overseas Pakistanis.

Presiding over a performance review meeting on working of one window cell, he said that one window cell should be made state of the art in all respects. He said that the working and progress of one window cell would be reviewed regularly. Amir Ahmed khan reviewed the applications received from citizens and the actions taken on them during last month.

It was briefed that out of 5167 applications, 4650 were disposed of on the one window cell during current year, while remaining applications were in final stages of processing.

The DG LDA said that unnecessary delay on the applications of the citizens would not be tolerated at all.

Additional DG Headquarters Farqleet Mir, Additional DG Housing Safiullah Gondal, Director DG Headquarters Sardar Akbar Nakai, Director One Window, Director IT, Director Admin, Director EMA and other officers participated in the meeting.