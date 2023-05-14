DG Levies emphasizes to ensure transparency in recruitment

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Director General of Balochistan Levies Force, Naseeb Ullah Kakar on Sunday emphasized to ensure transparency and merit in the recruitment of Levies Force.

Around 820 people would be appointed in Balochistan Levies Force which is responsible for maintaining law and order in the rural areas of 36 districts of the province on modern lines.

DG, during his visit to Pishin to observe the ongoing recruitment process, said that no compromise would be made on the appointment of the right person and the vacancies would be filled in accordance with the framed procedure.

Kakar said in every time of trouble, the way Levies Force is doing their services is second to none.

The Levies Force has always been with the people from the security to natural disasters in the province.

He said that on the direction of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan, the recruitment process has been started in Levies Force.

He said that a clear, transparent policy would be adopted in the recruitment process for the vacant posts in the province.

The qualified staff would monitor and expedite the recruitment process to address the issue of violation of merit in the province.