UrduPoint.com

DG Levies Emphasizes To Ensure Transparency In Recruitment

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

DG Levies emphasizes to ensure transparency in recruitment

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Director General of Balochistan Levies Force, Naseeb Ullah Kakar on Sunday emphasized to ensure transparency and merit in the recruitment of Levies Force.

Around 820 people would be appointed in Balochistan Levies Force which is responsible for maintaining law and order in the rural areas of 36 districts of the province on modern lines.

DG, during his visit to Pishin to observe the ongoing recruitment process, said that no compromise would be made on the appointment of the right person and the vacancies would be filled in accordance with the framed procedure.

Kakar said in every time of trouble, the way Levies Force is doing their services is second to none.

The Levies Force has always been with the people from the security to natural disasters in the province.

He said that on the direction of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan, the recruitment process has been started in Levies Force.

He said that a clear, transparent policy would be adopted in the recruitment process for the vacant posts in the province.

The qualified staff would monitor and expedite the recruitment process to address the issue of violation of merit in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Law And Order Visit Pishin Sunday From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

18 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

33 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

48 minutes ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

48 minutes ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for ..

Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for Non-Experts’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.