Open Menu

DG Levies Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Levies Personnel In Daraban Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DG Levies expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Levies personnel in Daraban incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Director General (DG) of Levies, Balochistan Abdul Ghafar Magsi, expressed profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Levies personnel in the recent tragic incident in Daraban.

Four members of Balochistan Levies and a civilian were martyred late Saturday night when their vehicle came under attack in Daraban area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, where they had gone to investigate a truck theft.

The Balochistan Levies personnel from Pishin had travelled to DI Khan to recover the stolen truck and arrest the culprit where they were targeted in Daraban area, near Baloch­istan’s border district of Sherani. A private driver accompanying the officers was also killed in the attack.

Speaking about the cowardly terrorist attack, Magsi strongly condemned the assault and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

“We will account for every drop of blood shed by our martyrs,” said Magsi. He further emphasized that the fight against terrorists would continue relentlessly to crush all terrorist elements.

The DG said that “We will hunt down these terrorists and ensure they face the consequences for their actions.”

Magsi also highlighted the significant role of Levies forces in maintaining peace in Balochistan, adding that their dedication to safeguarding the region was crucial. "Levies play a vital role in ensuring peace and security in Balochistan," he added.

Magsi affirmed that Levies and other security forces are united in their mission to maintain law and order. "Levies, along with other security forces, are all on the same page when it comes to upholding peace and security in Balochistan," he concluded.

Recent Stories

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter ..

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

31 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..

46 minutes ago
 Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation ..

Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24

46 minutes ago
 UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in ..

UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024

46 minutes ago
 GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

1 hour ago
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

1 hour ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

3 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

4 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan