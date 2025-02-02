DG Levies expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Levies personnel in Daraban incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Director General (DG) of Levies, Balochistan Abdul Ghafar Magsi, expressed profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Levies personnel in the recent tragic incident in Daraban.

Four members of Balochistan Levies and a civilian were martyred late Saturday night when their vehicle came under attack in Daraban area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, where they had gone to investigate a truck theft.

The Balochistan Levies personnel from Pishin had travelled to DI Khan to recover the stolen truck and arrest the culprit where they were targeted in Daraban area, near Baloch­istan’s border district of Sherani. A private driver accompanying the officers was also killed in the attack.

Speaking about the cowardly terrorist attack, Magsi strongly condemned the assault and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

“We will account for every drop of blood shed by our martyrs,” said Magsi. He further emphasized that the fight against terrorists would continue relentlessly to crush all terrorist elements.

The DG said that “We will hunt down these terrorists and ensure they face the consequences for their actions.”

Magsi also highlighted the significant role of Levies forces in maintaining peace in Balochistan, adding that their dedication to safeguarding the region was crucial. "Levies play a vital role in ensuring peace and security in Balochistan," he added.

Magsi affirmed that Levies and other security forces are united in their mission to maintain law and order. "Levies, along with other security forces, are all on the same page when it comes to upholding peace and security in Balochistan," he concluded.