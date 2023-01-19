DG Levies Force Naseebullah calls on Ziaullah Langu

The newly appointed Director General Levies Force Naseebullah called on Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Director General Levies Force Naseebullah called on Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu here on Thursday.

In the meeting, the DG Levies Force briefed the Minister about the law and order situation in the provincial capital Quetta,While congratulating on his appointment as Director General of Levies, Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the Home Department has played key role in the restoration of statehood and the establishment of peace and order in Balochistan and in this regard, the role of every officer and Jawan of the Home Department was commendable.

The Minister said that all the requirements of the Levies department would be provided in relation to the performance of duties.