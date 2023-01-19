UrduPoint.com

DG Levies Force Naseebullah Calls On Ziaullah Langu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 08:45 PM

DG Levies Force Naseebullah calls on Ziaullah Langu

The newly appointed Director General Levies Force Naseebullah called on Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Director General Levies Force Naseebullah called on Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu here on Thursday.

In the meeting, the DG Levies Force briefed the Minister about the law and order situation in the provincial capital Quetta,While congratulating on his appointment as Director General of Levies, Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the Home Department has played key role in the restoration of statehood and the establishment of peace and order in Balochistan and in this regard, the role of every officer and Jawan of the Home Department was commendable.

The Minister said that all the requirements of the Levies department would be provided in relation to the performance of duties.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Law And Order All

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s real estate transactions topped AED24 ..

Sharjah’s real estate transactions topped AED24 billion in 2022

3 minutes ago
 Russian specialists, how often Russians change the ..

Russian specialists, how often Russians change their smartphones, and about a ne ..

49 seconds ago
 APTMA for timely clearance of cotton bales from Ka ..

APTMA for timely clearance of cotton bales from Karachi Port

51 seconds ago
 CEO Health Authority inspects Murree health facili ..

CEO Health Authority inspects Murree health facilities

2 minutes ago
 Gas Leak in Hotel Leaves 4 People Dead in Afghanis ..

Gas Leak in Hotel Leaves 4 People Dead in Afghanistan - Authorities

2 minutes ago
 Finnish Military Intelligence Says Russia's Activi ..

Finnish Military Intelligence Says Russia's Activities in Africa Require Attenti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.