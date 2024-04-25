DG Libraries Inaugurates Third Day Of Book Fair
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Director General of the Department of libraries, Muhammad Arshad on Thursday inaugurated the third day of a three-day book fair organized by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.
The day three began with Muhammad Arshad's insightful introductory remarks, followed by Sardar Irshad Shaheen's thought-provoking review of his book entitled "Physics and Sufi Cosmology: Creation of Universe and Life In the Light of Science and Philosophical Spirituality."
Shaheen's exploration of the connection between physics and Sufi cosmology sparked curiosity and bridged the gap between science and spirituality.
Attendees left the session enriched and inspired.
The book review session highlighted the profound impact of literature in fostering meaningful dialogue and intellectual stimulation. More enriching experiences are promised ahead as the celebration of reading and learning continues.
The book fair provided a unique opportunity for readers in Islamabad to connect, explore new books, and participate in community activities that promote both literature and sustainability.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murder suspect apprehended in Attock3 minutes ago
-
Attock police foil narcotics smuggling attempt3 minutes ago
-
Private schools open doors to poor students for free education under agreement with Distt. Admin3 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala Expressway to complete by April-end: Minister Sohaib Bherth3 minutes ago
-
Hajj training for intending pilgrims held13 minutes ago
-
Private education sector demands allocation of funds for educational institutions13 minutes ago
-
Police conducts crackdown against drug dealers13 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death by dumper13 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy emphasises working for collective prosperity13 minutes ago
-
Family of slain police officer demands justice23 minutes ago
-
Abdul Wasay, Faisal Wawda take oath as Senators23 minutes ago
-
Colorful event inaugurated at KUST33 minutes ago