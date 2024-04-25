DG Libraries inaugurates third day of book fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Director General of the Department of libraries, Muhammad Arshad on Thursday inaugurated the third day of a three-day book fair organized by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

The day three began with Muhammad Arshad's insightful introductory remarks, followed by Sardar Irshad Shaheen's thought-provoking review of his book entitled "Physics and Sufi Cosmology: Creation of Universe and Life In the Light of Science and Philosophical Spirituality."

Shaheen's exploration of the connection between physics and Sufi cosmology sparked curiosity and bridged the gap between science and spirituality.

Attendees left the session enriched and inspired.

The book review session highlighted the profound impact of literature in fostering meaningful dialogue and intellectual stimulation. More enriching experiences are promised ahead as the celebration of reading and learning continues.

The book fair provided a unique opportunity for readers in Islamabad to connect, explore new books, and participate in community activities that promote both literature and sustainability.