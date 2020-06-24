UrduPoint.com
DG Livestock KP Hold Meeting, Discusses SOPs For Cattle Markets

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday held meeting to form SOPs for Cattle Markets, and Bazaars in connection with the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha here with Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Zeb Mohmand in the Chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday held meeting to form SOPs for Cattle Markets, and Bazaars in connection with the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha here with Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Zeb Mohmand in the Chair.

Representatives from all concerned departments were also present during the meeting which discussed in detail the implementation of SOPs during setting up cattle's Markets, bazaars in connection with the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

On the occasion, various proposals for adopting strict security measures in view of Corona at the places of sale and purchase of animals and implementation of SOPs were discussed.

DG Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has instructed the officers to visit the cattle markets and bazaars on daily basis and inspect all the requirements and facilities and take all necessary steps to provide them.

He strongly urged that spraying should be done in the markets and in view of the current situation the officers of the department should perform their duties diligently.

The meeting also detailed the implementation of the schemes launched for the cattle breeders.

