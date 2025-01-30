DG, Livestock Pays Visit To Review Department's Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Director General Livestock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asal Khan here on Thursday visited the office of District Director Livestock to review the performance of the department.
District Director Livestock, Dr. Asif Junaid, apprised him of the performance and ongoing projects in the sector.
The DG made a detailed inspection of the district office besides visiting the Civil Veterinary Hospital, Kohat, where he reviewed the facilities, performance of the medical staff and the treatment and care system of animals.
On this occasion, he appreciated the efforts of Dr. Asif Junaid and his team for improving the sector.
He expressed his determination that all possible steps would be taken for the health and welfare of animals in order to stabilize the sector.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG, Livestock pays visit to review department's performance5 minutes ago
-
Naqvi pays tribute to martyred soldiers in NW15 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers held35 minutes ago
-
Blood donation camp held35 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined over encroachment:35 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, 1-kg heroine recovered35 minutes ago
-
Farmers of Hazara division face heavy losses as prolonged drought threatens crops55 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 6 terrorists in N Waziristan IBO55 minutes ago
-
18 arrested,weapons recovered55 minutes ago
-
In IIOJK, over 52% 8th class students cannot read text of 2nd standard1 hour ago
-
Kausar Kazmi welcomes American delegation, boosting economic ties1 hour ago
-
KP Transport Dept to be fully digitalized in 1.5 years: Rangiz Khan1 hour ago