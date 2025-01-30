(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Director General Livestock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asal Khan here on Thursday visited the office of District Director Livestock to review the performance of the department.

District Director Livestock, Dr. Asif Junaid, apprised him of the performance and ongoing projects in the sector.

The DG made a detailed inspection of the district office besides visiting the Civil Veterinary Hospital, Kohat, where he reviewed the facilities, performance of the medical staff and the treatment and care system of animals.

On this occasion, he appreciated the efforts of Dr. Asif Junaid and his team for improving the sector.

He expressed his determination that all possible steps would be taken for the health and welfare of animals in order to stabilize the sector.

APP/azq/378