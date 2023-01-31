UrduPoint.com

DG Livestock Reviews Progress On 3 Vet. Hospital Projects, LSD Vaccination In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 08:29 PM

DG Livestock reviews progress on 3 vet. hospital projects, LSD vaccination in Multan

Director General livestock south Punjab Dr. Mehmood Ejaz Gursi on Tuesday reviewed the pace of progress on three Tahsil Veterinary Hospital projects and the ongoing vaccination against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the district and ordered officials to keep the vaccine protected under the cold chain system till the time it is inoculated to animals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Director General livestock south Punjab Dr. Mehmood Ejaz Gursi on Tuesday reviewed the pace of progress on three Tahsil Veterinary Hospital projects and the ongoing vaccination against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the district and ordered officials to keep the vaccine protected under the cold chain system till the time it is inoculated to animals.

The DG livestock expressed these views during a day-long visit to Multan district.

Divisional Director Dr. Muhammad Sabatin Bhatti, and District Officer Dr. Ghulam Nabi accompanied him while deputy directors Dr. Jamshed Akhtar, Dr. Imtiaz Malik and Dr. Tariq received them with a bouquet of flowers.

Dr. Gursi reviewed the ongoing LSD vaccination campaign continuing in all three tahsils of district Multan and said that the cold chain system of Lumpy Skin Disease vaccine should be maintained till inoculation to animals.

The south Punjab Livestock DG also reviewed the ongoing construction work of new veterinary hospitals in all three tehsils and said that the establishment of new facilities will further improve the quality of services to cattle breeders.

Divisional Director Dr. Muhammad Sabatin Bhatti and Additional Director Dr. Ghulam Nabi gave a detailed briefing to the DG about the performance of the livestock department and how they were facilitating the cattle breeders.

The DG Livestock South concluded the visit with a meeting with all veterinary officers of Multan district and instructed them to provide best veterinary services to livestock breeders as a top priority. There should be no compromise on uninterrupted provision of veterinary services to cattle breeders, he added.

He said that the veterinary doctors should move from village to village to convey latest knowledge to all livestock breeders about various diseases of animals and birds along with precautions and preventive measures.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Visit Progress Jamshed All From Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Health Authorities announce successful integra ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Iran need to make PTA effective: Consul G ..

Pakistan-Iran need to make PTA effective: Consul General

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive C ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive Council

34 minutes ago
 Minister Health Qadir Patel offers health faciliti ..

Minister Health Qadir Patel offers health facilities to injured of Peshawar mosq ..

11 minutes ago
 Czechia Committed to One-China Policy but Has Righ ..

Czechia Committed to One-China Policy but Has Right to Decide Whom to Call- Prim ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Members Divided Over Ukraine's Accelerated Acce ..

EU Members Divided Over Ukraine's Accelerated Accession to Bloc - Reports

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.