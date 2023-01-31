DG Livestock reviews progress on 3 vet. hospital projects, LSD vaccination in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Director General livestock south Punjab Dr. Mehmood Ejaz Gursi on Tuesday reviewed the pace of progress on three Tahsil Veterinary Hospital projects and the ongoing vaccination against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the district and ordered officials to keep the vaccine protected under the cold chain system till the time it is inoculated to animals.

The DG livestock expressed these views during a day-long visit to Multan district.

Divisional Director Dr. Muhammad Sabatin Bhatti, and District Officer Dr. Ghulam Nabi accompanied him while deputy directors Dr. Jamshed Akhtar, Dr. Imtiaz Malik and Dr. Tariq received them with a bouquet of flowers.

Dr. Gursi reviewed the ongoing LSD vaccination campaign continuing in all three tahsils of district Multan and said that the cold chain system of Lumpy Skin Disease vaccine should be maintained till inoculation to animals.

The south Punjab Livestock DG also reviewed the ongoing construction work of new veterinary hospitals in all three tehsils and said that the establishment of new facilities will further improve the quality of services to cattle breeders.

Divisional Director Dr. Muhammad Sabatin Bhatti and Additional Director Dr. Ghulam Nabi gave a detailed briefing to the DG about the performance of the livestock department and how they were facilitating the cattle breeders.

The DG Livestock South concluded the visit with a meeting with all veterinary officers of Multan district and instructed them to provide best veterinary services to livestock breeders as a top priority. There should be no compromise on uninterrupted provision of veterinary services to cattle breeders, he added.

He said that the veterinary doctors should move from village to village to convey latest knowledge to all livestock breeders about various diseases of animals and birds along with precautions and preventive measures.