DG Livestock Says 3 Vet Camps Offering 24/7 Services To Flood Displaced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM

The Director General Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department visited a veterinary relief camp set up near Kalyan embankment of the Indus River in Matiari district for the residents of riverbed villages who are likely to be displaced by the approaching flood

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Director General Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department visited a veterinary relief camp set up near Kalyan embankment of the Indus River in Matiari district for the residents of riverbed villages who are likely to be displaced by the approaching flood.

During his visit on Monday the DG Dr Hizbullah Bhutto directed the veterinarians and other staff to ensure that livestock animals were provided all required treatment and that all the necessary medicines were also available at the camp.

He apprised that 3 livestock camps were operating round the clock at Kalyan, Bhanote and Badar Lakho levees to provide free services to the livestock owners.

According to him, efforts were being made to procure fodder for those animals.

He claimed that the camps had so far vaccinated around 15,000 animals against various communicable diseases.

