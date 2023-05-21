DG Livestock South distributes cheques among cattle rearers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Director General Livestock Department South Punjab, Dr. Mehmood Ejaz Gursi paid a visit to tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala here on Sunday.

Deputy Director Jalalpur Pirwala Dr. Jamshed Akhtar welcomed him and presented a bouquet.

DG Livestock attended a cheque distribution ceremony among the buffalo calves breeders under the project titled 'Save the Calves and Feedlot Fattening'.

He distributed cheques of subsidy for the amount of over Rs 1.7 million among the 189 buffalo calves breeders.

He also reviewed the ongoing Lumpy Skin Disease vaccination campaign and said that the cold chain system of the lumpy Skin Disease vaccine should be maintained till inoculation to animals.

He reviewed the ongoing construction work of the veterinary dispensary under construction in Kurmoo Wali, a remote area of city Jalalpur Pirwala and said that the establishment of this new veterinary dispensary will further improve the quality of services provided to the cattle rearers.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshed Akhtar gave a detailed briefing to the DG about the performance of the Livestock department and the facilities provided to the cattle rearers.

Mr Mehmood Ejaz held a meeting with all veterinary officers and issued instructions that providing the best veterinary services to livestock breeders was a top priority.

There will be no compromise on the uninterrupted provision of veterinary services to cattle rearers.

Veterinary officers go from village to village and inform the livestock keepers about various diseases of animals and birds, he concluded.