DG Livestock visits various animal markets in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :On the direction of Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan and Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr, DG Livestock Extension Dr Alam Zeb Mohmand Sunday visited Ring Road Peshawar and Kala Cattle Markets and reviewed the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He also monitored the spray disinfection process for Congo and Coronavirus. Officials of the local administration were also present on this occasion. He directed the people associated with the cattle markets to strictly adhere to the government SOPs in buying and selling cattle in the markets.

In particular, make sure to use masks and sanitizers and follow social distances to avoid these diseases on religious festivals like Eid-ul-Adha.

He directed the livestock officials and assistants to ensure that all small and large animals across the province mandatory conduct Congo spray in livestock markets. He said that we are less affected by the disease like Corona than the developed countries of the world only because of our precautionary measures and still if the people including government officials and officials ensure full implementation of these precautionary measures would could succeed in getting rid of coronavirus. There is no reason why we should not be able to save ourselves and our descendants from these deadly diseases, he said during his visit.