UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Livestock Visits Various Animal Markets In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

DG Livestock visits various animal markets in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :On the direction of Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan and Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr, DG Livestock Extension Dr Alam Zeb Mohmand Sunday visited Ring Road Peshawar and Kala Cattle Markets and reviewed the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He also monitored the spray disinfection process for Congo and Coronavirus. Officials of the local administration were also present on this occasion. He directed the people associated with the cattle markets to strictly adhere to the government SOPs in buying and selling cattle in the markets.

In particular, make sure to use masks and sanitizers and follow social distances to avoid these diseases on religious festivals like Eid-ul-Adha.

He directed the livestock officials and assistants to ensure that all small and large animals across the province mandatory conduct Congo spray in livestock markets. He said that we are less affected by the disease like Corona than the developed countries of the world only because of our precautionary measures and still if the people including government officials and officials ensure full implementation of these precautionary measures would could succeed in getting rid of coronavirus. There is no reason why we should not be able to save ourselves and our descendants from these deadly diseases, he said during his visit.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Agriculture Visit Road Congo Sunday Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

32 minutes ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

2 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

2 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.