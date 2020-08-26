DG Local Government visit one-window center

Director General Local Government and Community Development Punjab Mahmood Masood Tamana Wednesday visited one-window center established at DC office here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Director General Local Government and Community Development Punjab Mahmood Masood Tamana Wednesday visited one-window center established at DC office here.

The Director General reviewed the facilities provided to the public in one window and also issued instructions to the concerned authorities for further betterment.

He said that dutiful and capable staff should be deployed at one window service center, who can guide the complainants in a better way.

He said that different problems of the complainants would be solved under one roof through one window operation saying that they don't have to wait months or years for their domestic and commercial buildingsto be approved for construction in this regard.