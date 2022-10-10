UrduPoint.com

DG MDA Directs For State-of-the-art Construction Of Square

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 06:41 PM

DG MDA directs for state-of-the-art construction of square

Director General MDA Amjad Shoeb Tareen directed for designing and expansion of the square keeping in view to maintain traffic for over the next 20 years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General MDA Amjad Shoeb Tareen directed for designing and expansion of the square keeping in view to maintain traffic for over the next 20 years.

While paying visit to check development project in connection with the expansion of Nungana Chowk situated at Northern by-pass here Monday, he said it should be embellished, with a beautiful monument constructed at the square.

The Director General said underground plastic pipes should be placed in construction of the chowk so that the road is not dug up to lay wires for any purpose in future.

He directed that electricity poles obstructing opening of the square and the road should be removed immediately. Encroachment must be eliminated around the square to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said.

Director Engineering Rana Waseem, Deputy Director Architect Aleem Majid and other engineering staff also accompanied him. On this occasion, the DG was briefed about the project and reviewed the work.

Related Topics

Electricity Visit Road Traffic

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

3 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.