DG MDA directs for state-of-the-art construction of square

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General MDA Amjad Shoeb Tareen directed for designing and expansion of the square keeping in view to maintain traffic for over the next 20 years.

While paying visit to check development project in connection with the expansion of Nungana Chowk situated at Northern by-pass here Monday, he said it should be embellished, with a beautiful monument constructed at the square.

The Director General said underground plastic pipes should be placed in construction of the chowk so that the road is not dug up to lay wires for any purpose in future.

He directed that electricity poles obstructing opening of the square and the road should be removed immediately. Encroachment must be eliminated around the square to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said.

Director Engineering Rana Waseem, Deputy Director Architect Aleem Majid and other engineering staff also accompanied him. On this occasion, the DG was briefed about the project and reviewed the work.