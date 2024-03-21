DG MDA for cleanliness, maintenance of sewer lines under Clean Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Dr Zahid Ikram, directed Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to ensure cleanliness and maintenance of all sewerage lines under Chief Minister Punjab's vision "Clean Punjab".

He ordered all officials to fulfill their responsibilities and ensure complete surveillance by going into the field.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the implementation on the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister. The meeting was attended by Managing Director WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish, Director Engineering MDA Rana Wasim, Director Enforcement Muhammad Imran and other officers of WASA and MDA.

He ordered to expedite work on Nawabpur road and to ensure water sprinkling from time to time to protect the residents from dust.

Zahid Ikram directed to submit a weekly report about the implementation of the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

MD WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish while giving briefing said that all the filtration plants have been completely cleaned and water filters changed. The cleanliness of sewage lines was underway rapidly.

DG MDA directed MD WASA to prepare a report on such main holes in the city that don't have covers. Cleanliness should be done from time to time and immediate action be taken on public complaints, he said.

He ordered to launch operation against the defaulters to speed up the recovery of WASA.

Officials were asked to ensure a timely supply of water during the month of Ramazan.

DG MDA asked the Director Enforcement to take effective action to eliminate encroachment on the main roads of the city and to prepare a report with pictorial evidence on daily basis.

He further said that the Engineering Directorate should pay special attention to road patchwork and ensure the repair of roads.

APP/sak