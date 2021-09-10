UrduPoint.com

DG MDA For Early Completion Of Development Schemes

Fri 10th September 2021

DG MDA for early completion of development schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority Qaiser Saleem has asked the MDA and WASA officers to play their role in timely completion of development projects.

While presiding over a meeting, he said Vehari road was one of the busiest road and its carpeting must be completed timely.

He advised officials of the said departments to exhibit teamwork in order to to get maximum output.

Managing Director WASA, Nasir Iqbal gave briefing to the chair both on completed and on-going development schemes initiated here.

Director Engineering MDA Ghulam Nabi, Deputy Director Sewerage South Division Arif Abbas, Deputy Director Engineering MDA Muneem Saeed and other officers were present on the occasion.

