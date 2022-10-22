UrduPoint.com

DG MDA For Effective Awareness Drive To Facilitate Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DG MDA for effective awareness drive to facilitate citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Qaisar Saleem has directed the officials concerned to speed up the public information and awareness campaign to make people aware of MDA's performance.

He instructed the heads of all directorates to make full use of social media to share with the public the performance report of the last four years as well as the measures taken in public interest.

Instructions were issued to nominate a focal person regularly in all directorates to speed up the social media campaign.

Qaisar Saleem directed the heads of all the directorates to send the record to the IT Directorate on daily basis for public awareness and information sharing with the public.

He further said that public complaints and suggestions were being heard under open door policy in MDA office to ensure protection of public interest.

"MDA's social media wing is being activated for spreading awareness and information about illegal housing schemes and illegal constructions and map approval process and information with the public," he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Social Media All Share Housing

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

41 minutes ago
 ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before ..

ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before public: Ahsan

56 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

3 hours ago
 Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior League

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.