DG MDA for effective awareness drive to facilitate citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Qaisar Saleem has directed the officials concerned to speed up the public information and awareness campaign to make people aware of MDA's performance.

He instructed the heads of all directorates to make full use of social media to share with the public the performance report of the last four years as well as the measures taken in public interest.

Instructions were issued to nominate a focal person regularly in all directorates to speed up the social media campaign.

Qaisar Saleem directed the heads of all the directorates to send the record to the IT Directorate on daily basis for public awareness and information sharing with the public.

He further said that public complaints and suggestions were being heard under open door policy in MDA office to ensure protection of public interest.

"MDA's social media wing is being activated for spreading awareness and information about illegal housing schemes and illegal constructions and map approval process and information with the public," he concluded.