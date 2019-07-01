DG MDA for removal of illegal structures from Fatima Jinnah Housing Scheme

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanvir Iqbal directed officials to abolish illegal structure in Fatima Jinnah Town.

No heavy vehicle or public transport should be allowed to enter Fatima Jinnah Town. Similarly, gas connections should be made function, he issued these instructions during a meeting here on Monday.

Fatima Jinnah is one of the biggest housing scheme of the city he said and also directed officials to instal maximum plants. He said the MDA should not pass house designs without plantation plan.

MDA imposed a condition that 10 plants would be installed in 20 marla house. Six plants in 10 marla house and four plants in five marla house. This would help improve environment in the housing scheme, stated DG MDA.

Information boards should be placed at entry gates of the housing scheme, he added.

On this occasion, additional director MDA Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar, Director Engineering MDA Nazeer Ahmed Chughtaiand other officers were also present.