DG MDA For Stern Action Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Dr Zahid Akram directed officers to ensure stern action against illegal housing schemes.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the directors here on Wednesday, he said that the housing schemes without proper approval would not be tolerated at any cost.

He directed officers concerned to ensure the registration of FIR against the owners of illegal housing societies.

He said that illegal housing colonies would not only be sealed but also demolished.

DG MDA added that concerned officers have been directed to identify housing schemes having no approval.

He warned officers to launch a zero-tolerance policy against colonies otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

