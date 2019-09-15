UrduPoint.com
DG MDA Orders For Making Traffic Signals Functional

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

MULTAN, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanveer Ahmed has directed officers concerned to make traffic signals operational at Kuachehry Chowk.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, he directed Director Engineering Nazir Ahmed Chughtai to check all signals and fix the faults immediately.

He said that traffic related issues could be resolved by making signals operational.

