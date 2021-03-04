UrduPoint.com
DG MDA Orders Inquiry Into Tender Polling Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

DG MDA orders inquiry into tender polling issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Taking notice of media reports,Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas has ordered to initiate an inquiry into a tender polling issue.

The DG appointed Director Engineering Nazeer Chughtai to look into the matter and furnish the report within three days Tenders for various development projects were opened in MDA on Wednesday wherein these were polled according to media reports.

Mr Chughtai told Mr Abbas that the all rules and regulations were followed for it, says a release issued here on Thursday.

More Stories From Pakistan

