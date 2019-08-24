UrduPoint.com
DG MDA Seeks Survey Report On Illegal Commercial Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 05:38 PM

DG MDA seeks survey report on illegal commercial buildings

Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanveer Iqbal has directed the Town Planning Department to submit complete survey report on houses being used for commercial activities in Officers Colony, in the next seven days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanveer Iqbal has directed the Town Planning Department to submit complete survey report on houses being used for commercial activities in Officers Colony, in the next seven days.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, he said that the buildings being used for commercial activities in residential areas would be sealed.

The DG directed officers concerned to retrieve the areas being used as illegal green-belts for expansion of roads. He also ordered for demolishing speed-breakers in the colony.

He also ordered for legal action against illegal publicity boards at roads of the Officers Colony.

