DG MDA urges officials to pay focus on healthy activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram, urged the officials to pay focus on outdoor activities along with office matters.

He expressed these views while participating in a cricket match played between MDA officials here on Sunday.

The DG said that organizing such programmes was beneficial for better coordination among MDA employees and for healthy activities, adding that employees should also focus on healthy activities after office work.

Such activities should be done to create an atmosphere of trust among the employees.

All MDA officers participated in the cricket match event and two teams consisting of MDA officers played a cricket match.

DG MDA also awarded trophy to the winning team.

