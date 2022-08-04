DG MERC Balochistan suspended over negligence in flood relief operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Government of Balochistan on Thursday suspended the Director General Medical Emergency Response Center (MECRC) Mohammad Asghar over showing sheer negligence in rescue and relief operations.

Asfandyar Chief Executive Officer, PPHI has been assigned additional charge of the MERC, a notification issued by the Directorate of Public Relations Balochistan said.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his visit to flood-hit areas directed the CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan to take stern action against those found negligent of their duties in the flood operations.

Earlier, on the order of the PM, Deputy Commissioner Qila Saifullah Hafiz Abdul Qasim and Tehsildar were suspended on the complaints of the calamity-hit people in the tent city of Qila Saifullah.

Under the supervision of the provincial government, a joint operation carried out by Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Pak Navy, NDMA, PDMA and NHA is going on in the catastrophe-stricken areas of Balochistan.

Lasbela, Kech, Sibi, Awaran, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Qila Abdullah Chman and Qila Saifullah are the worst affected districts where the torrential rains and floods have wreaked havoc inundating several villages, damaging hundreds of houses, washing away several roads and bridges.

The catastrophe claimed a total of 163 lives reported from parts of the province badly hit by the flash flood and rain.