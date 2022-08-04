UrduPoint.com

DG MERC Balochistan Suspended Over Negligence In Flood Relief Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

DG MERC Balochistan suspended over negligence in flood relief operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Government of Balochistan on Thursday suspended the Director General Medical Emergency Response Center (MECRC) Mohammad Asghar over showing sheer negligence in rescue and relief operations.

Asfandyar Chief Executive Officer, PPHI has been assigned additional charge of the MERC, a notification issued by the Directorate of Public Relations Balochistan said.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his visit to flood-hit areas directed the CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan to take stern action against those found negligent of their duties in the flood operations.

Earlier, on the order of the PM, Deputy Commissioner Qila Saifullah Hafiz Abdul Qasim and Tehsildar were suspended on the complaints of the calamity-hit people in the tent city of Qila Saifullah.

Under the supervision of the provincial government, a joint operation carried out by Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Pak Navy, NDMA, PDMA and NHA is going on in the catastrophe-stricken areas of Balochistan.

Lasbela, Kech, Sibi, Awaran, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Qila Abdullah Chman and Qila Saifullah are the worst affected districts where the torrential rains and floods have wreaked havoc inundating several villages, damaging hundreds of houses, washing away several roads and bridges.

The catastrophe claimed a total of 163 lives reported from parts of the province badly hit by the flash flood and rain.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Army Flood Visit Zhob Sibi Kohlu Qila Saifullah Awaran Qila Abdullah Mohammad Asghar May NHA From Government Rains

Recent Stories

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

1 hour ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.