DG Met Predicts Dry Weather Until Mid-November

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department's Director General, Mahr Sahibzad Khan Saturday predicted two weeks of dry weather with no rain expected until mid-November.

He urged citizens to take necessary health precautions during the period.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said, "Currently, the country is facing a dry spell which is expected to continue at least till the mid-November."

"In addition to low visibility in various cities cold, flu and other diseases are spreading at an uncontrollable pace due to the dry winter season," he added.

He also urged the drivers to keep their vehicle speed slow on the road while maintaining safe distance with the vehicle ahead, keep fog lights on, and be vigilant while driving.

