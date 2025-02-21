Open Menu

DG Meteorology Predicts Rain Relief After Brief Two-day Respite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Director General of Meteorology Mehr Sahibzada Khan revealed on Friday that a new rain spell was expected to commence after a brief two-day respite, bringing much-needed relief to crops in Punjab and KPK.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Mehr Sahibzada Khan stated that the previous night's rain spell had come to an end, but another spell is expected to commence after a two-day break, lasting for the next three

days.

Mehr Sahibzada Khan stated that the country had been experiencing drought-like conditions in previous weeks, but the new spell of rain and snow will have a positive impact on most areas.

When asked about the potential impact on upcoming sports events, Mehr Sahibzada Khan replied that the fresh spell of rain may unfortunately affect the ICC matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The Director General of Meteorology noted that the expected rainfall will have a positive impact on the country's agricultural sector, supporting the growth of crops.

He noted that the country had experienced a substantial decrease in rainfall of 90-95% this year, but the ongoing rain spells are expected to have a positive impact.

