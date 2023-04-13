DG Metropolitan Govt, others take charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General Metropolitan Government, Waqar Ali Shah, Director East, Rehman Khattak and Director West, Dr Riaz Awan on Thursday took charge of their new responsibilities during a ceremony here at the metropolitan office.

On the occasion, the Director General presented bouquets and was congratulated by the officers and staff of the Metropolitan Office. Chairman Mazdoor Ittehad, Qaisar Bacha was also present on the occasion.

DG Waqas Ali Shah said they were standing by the Mayor for the development of Peshawar and will spare no effort in the provision of needed facilities to the people at their doorstep.