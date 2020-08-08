UrduPoint.com
DG Military Lands & Cantonment Board Visits Sargodha Cantt

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:35 PM

Director General Military Lands and Cantonment Board Major General Syed Amir Hasnat Gilani on Saturday inaugurated flats being constructed for employees and a tree plantation campaign after planting a sapling at the Cantt Board Office here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Military Lands and Cantonment board Major General Syed Amir Hasnat Gilani on Saturday inaugurated flats being constructed for employees and a tree plantation campaign after planting a sapling at the Cantt Board Office here.

According to a handout issued here, DG Military Lands and Cantonment Board Syed Amir Hasnat Gilani visited the Cantt Board office where Chief Executive Officer Cantt Board Sargodha Tanveer Ashraf gave a detailed briefing to the DG regarding development works and facilities being provided to people.

On this occasion, Maj Gen Syed Amir Hasnat Gilani said that cantonment boards across the country were striving hard to provide the best facilities to people.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Sargodha Cantt.

During his visit, the DG also inaugurated flats being constructed for the Cantt Board employees.

