DG Military Lands hails Cantonment Board performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General Military Lands and Cantonments ( DG ML& C), Major General Tariq Zamir Hilal-Imtiaz ,Military reached Multan on a two-day visit here on Wednesday.

On arrival, he was received by Director CBM, Zeenat Ahmed, CEO, Chaudhary Babar Hussain and Military State Officer, Amir Masood.

Later, he paid a visit to Multan cantonment wherein he inspected Cantonment school & College and appreciated Principal, Beenish Saeed, professional skills and performance.

DG ML&C also paid visit to CB Care and lauded its services being extended to cantt residents.

He appreciated CBM initiative of planting a sapling door to door on a telephone call in the cantonment.

Earlier, he was briefed on revamped Solid Management System and other matters of CBM,.

Major General, Tariq Zamir, penned his thoughts in visitor's book and expressed delight over CBM overall performance despite limited resources, says a news release issued by CBM here on Wednesday evening.