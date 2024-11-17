DG MLC Arranges Students' Study Tour
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Students from various public schools of Rawalpindi Cantonement areas visited Murree on Sunday to witness different historical places. The tour was organized by Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C), under the special instructions of DG ML&C Major General Irfan Ahmed Malik.
According to the details, the school students were taken to churches, tv station in Convent School Bhuri, Murree Arts Council and the Wildlife Department, and were introduced to the beautiful tourist attractions of Murree. They were also taken to the scenic places of Murree.
The purpose of the tour was to increase other activities along with education for the students.
The tour will enhance the image of the cantonment schools and will expose the students to the environment outside the classroom.
On this occasion, the school students thanked DG ML&C for organizing a special trip for the students, which provided opportunities for sightseeing along with studies. The students said that visiting other tourist places along with education will further enhance the knowledge of the children.
