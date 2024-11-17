Open Menu

DG MLC Arranges Students' Study Tour

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DG MLC arranges students' study tour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Students from various public schools of Rawalpindi Cantonement areas visited Murree on Sunday to witness different historical places. The tour was organized by Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C), under the special instructions of DG ML&C Major General Irfan Ahmed Malik.

According to the details, the school students were taken to churches, tv station in Convent School Bhuri, Murree Arts Council and the Wildlife Department, and were introduced to the beautiful tourist attractions of Murree. They were also taken to the scenic places of Murree.

The purpose of the tour was to increase other activities along with education for the students.

The tour will enhance the image of the cantonment schools and will expose the students to the environment outside the classroom.

On this occasion, the school students thanked DG ML&C for organizing a special trip for the students, which provided opportunities for sightseeing along with studies. The students said that visiting other tourist places along with education will further enhance the knowledge of the children.

Related Topics

Education Murree Rawalpindi Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

24 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 day ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan