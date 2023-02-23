DG ML&C inaugurates Food Testing Lab at RCB

Director General (DG) Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) Major General Tariq Zameer (Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military) here on Thursday inaugurated Food Testing Lab established at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) Major General Tariq Zameer (Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military) here on Thursday inaugurated Food Testing Lab established at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB).

Director ML&C, Rawalpindi Region Tanveer Ashraf, President and Station Commander, Brig. Salman Nazar, Vice President, Malik Munir Ahmed, Cantonment Executive Officer RCB, Imran Gulzar, Additional CEO, Umair Mehboob, Deputy CEO Muhammad Tanveer, Assistant Secretary Cantt Board, Muhammad Riasat, Chief Cantt Eng. Attiqur Rahman, elected members and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The DG appreciated the step taken to establish the Food Testing Lab at RCB. He said that the Lab would help control the adulteration, particularly in food items.

Adulterated food can cause deadly diseases, he said adding, awareness should also be raised about the diseases caused by the consumption of defective and contaminated food.

The DG said, the adulterants of the food items do not deserve any concession. Latest machinery must be used to check adulteration and quality of the food items, he added and said, it is the responsibility of the state to provide quality food to the citizens.

In order to facilitate the citizens, he said that the Lab would launch a free service to collect door to door samples of the food items.

The Lab will help check the quality of food items including milk, meat, carbonated drinks, oil and others and action would be taken against the violators of rules.

Later, the newly constructed main entrance of the board was also inaugurated.