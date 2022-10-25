UrduPoint.com

DG ML&C Inaugurates Underground Rainwater Storage Tank

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 03:40 PM

DG ML&C inaugurates underground rainwater storage tank

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Military Land and Cantonments (ML&C) Maj. Gen. Tariq Zamir has inaugurated an underground rainwater storage tank in Rawalpindi Cantonment General Hospital's Colony.

The water tank has been constructed at a cost of Rs2.8 million in the Colony area to facilitate the residents.

Director ML&C, Tanveer Ashraf, Station Commander, Rawalpindi, Brig. Salman Nazar, Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar, Additional CEO RCB Naveed Nawaz, Chief Cantonment Engineer, Attiqur Rehman and several other officials concerned were present on the occasion.

Imran Gulzar said that the tank has a water storage capacity of 50,000 gallons, which would be used by the residents in the colony.

Emphasizing that every person should try to store rainwater, he said that in several areas, it has been made mandatory that some arrangement is needed to collect rainwater while constructing new buildings.

The rainwater can be used in sanitation works, watering plants and several other purposes as rainwater harvesting is considered a very reliable way to conserve water, he added.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi Tank Turkish Lira (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

10 seconds ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

15 minutes ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

36 minutes ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

1 hour ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.