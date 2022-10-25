DG ML&C inaugurates underground rainwater storage tank

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Military Land and Cantonments (ML&C) Maj. Gen. Tariq Zamir has inaugurated an underground rainwater storage tank in Rawalpindi Cantonment General Hospital's Colony.

The water tank has been constructed at a cost of Rs2.8 million in the Colony area to facilitate the residents.

Director ML&C, Tanveer Ashraf, Station Commander, Rawalpindi, Brig. Salman Nazar, Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar, Additional CEO RCB Naveed Nawaz, Chief Cantonment Engineer, Attiqur Rehman and several other officials concerned were present on the occasion.

Imran Gulzar said that the tank has a water storage capacity of 50,000 gallons, which would be used by the residents in the colony.

Emphasizing that every person should try to store rainwater, he said that in several areas, it has been made mandatory that some arrangement is needed to collect rainwater while constructing new buildings.

The rainwater can be used in sanitation works, watering plants and several other purposes as rainwater harvesting is considered a very reliable way to conserve water, he added.