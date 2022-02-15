DG ML&C Maj Gen Tariq Zameer inaugurates PCR Lab in CGH

Director General (DG) Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) Major General Tariq Zamir HI (M) here on Tuesday inaugurated PCR Laboratory for Covid-19 and other medical tests at Cantonment General Hospital (CGH).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) Major General Tariq Zamir HI (M) here on Tuesday inaugurated PCR Laboratory for Covid-19 and other medical tests at Cantonment General Hospital (CGH).

On the occasion, Director ML&C Tanveer Ashraf, Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantt, Imran Gulzar, Additional CEO, Naveed Nawaz, Administrator CGH, Brig � Hassan Ibrahim, Deputy Administrator Dr. Attiquddin and other officers were present.

Administrator CGH while briefing the DG ML&C informed that with the establishment of PCR laboratory, better medical test facilities would be provided to the citizens and Covid-19 and other complex diseases would be tested at a lower cost in the hospital.

Maj Gen Tariq Zameer was also informed about other medical facilities being provided in the hospital.

The DG visited different departments of the hospital and appreciated the role of the CEO RCB, Administration of the hospital, doctors and medical staff and said that all available resources should be utilized to provide better healthcare facilities to the people and efforts should also be made to further improve their quality.

He directed the authorities to complete other projects in the same spirit to provide more facilities to the residents.