DG MLC Visits RCGH Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Director General Military Land and Cantonments (DGMLC) Major General Nadir Khan visited the Rawalpindi Cantonment General Hospital (RCGH) here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Military Land and Cantonments (DGMLC) Major General Nadir Khan visited the Rawalpindi Cantonment General Hospital (RCGH) here on Monday.

He inspected the health care facilities being provided to the people reaching the hospital and took round of various departments at the RCGH.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer RCB Muhammd Umer Farooq briefed the DG about the development projects at the hospital and told that international standard has been maintained in completing development projects.

The CEO briefed that special attention has been given to control infection at the RCGH while departments including Gynecology operation theatre ,Intensive Care Unit ,labor and children wards have been completed according to International standard.

The DG Major General Nadir Khan on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the hospital and directed the RCGH administration to provide best health care facilities to the people as the govt was committed to bring a visible change in the delivery of health care facilities to the people.

