DG Multan Development Authority Seeks Suggestions To Enhance Revenue

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:38 PM

DG Multan Development Authority seeks suggestions to enhance revenue

Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Agha Ali Abbas sought suggestions from officials to enhance revenue of the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Agha Ali Abbas sought suggestions from officials to enhance revenue of the department.

He said this while a maiden briefing about the MDA here on Friday.

Director Town Planning Khalid Javed said the MDA had established eight housing schemes so far and all residential plots had been sold out.

Fatima Jinnah Town was an ongoing scheme of the MDA and its 95 per cent development work has been completed.

The director town planning said the MDA had declared 214 housing schemes illegal and strict action was being taken against owners.

He said that strict legal action was being taken against construction of buildings without approval of the MDA.

Khalid stated that the MDA was also raiding against domestic buildings illegally being used for commercial activities.

Director Engineering Nazeer Chughtai said work on uplift projects was in progress.

The DG MDA directed him to pay special focus on roads extension and beautification of the city.

Deputy Director Finance Waseem Aslam Bhutta said the MDA was a self finance institution and it run its financial affairs after getting revenue from various sources, including approval fee of private housing schemes, map fee of commercial and residential buildings besides commercialization and transfer fee.

