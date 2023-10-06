DG NAB announces crackdown against illegal housing societies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The affectees of various housing societies participated in NAB Lahore’s ‘Open Court’ held by Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh, to lodge their complaints seeking speedy redressal.

As per details, the DG NAB Lahore participated in monthly open hearing which was massively attended by housing sector affectees i.e. Ashrafi Town, Park Lane Housing Society, Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society, Theme Park View Society, Gwadar City project, Golden Palm Gwadar, Rahim City (Phase-2), State-Life Housing Society, Al-Haram Garden, Anwaar Garden and Aashiyana-e-Quaid Project.

The DG NAB Lahore carefully listened to the affectees and issued appropriate directives, accordingly.

While talking to the affectees of Ashrafi Town, the DG NAB Lahore maintained that issues between affectees and administration of said society would be settled down in accordance with law, however, NAB Lahore will review all queries raised by the complainants as per law and merit to bring a fitting solution to the matter.

The DG NAB Lahore also announced to hold considerable crackdown against every illegal, un-lawful and un-approved housing society falling under purview of NAB Lahore.

Addressing the affectees of Gwadar Housing Projects and Golden Palm Gwadar, he stated that the matter would be taken up with the authorities of NAB Baluchistan.

Talking with the complainants of State Life Housing society, he stated that NAB investigation team is working tirelessly to resolve the matter as per merit.

Moreover, he instructed NAB team for opting suitable measures for the affectees of Rahim City (Phase-2), in connection with complaints against society administration for not allowing construction work to the affectees over their owned plots even after complete payments and securing possessions.

Amjad Majeed Aulakh instructed to refer the matter of Theme Park View Society to concerned commissioner office, deputy commissioner office and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for suitable settlement of the issue between affectees and authorities.

Whereas, he also announced that the Bureau would monitor the proceedings of the referred institutions and the same will be communicated to the affectees.

He also undertook befitting measures against authorities of Al-Haram Garden for not releasing ownership papers to the affectees even after complete payments by them. Meanwhile, the DG NAB also asked for seeking a comprehensive report from Secretary Housing for the prolong delay in handing over of Ashiana-i-Quaid Project homes to all affectees.

The DG NAB Lahore showed his resolve for taking apposite measure against illegal societies that swallow hard-earned savings of common citizens.

He further stated that, in line with Chairman NAB’s open door policy, NAB is open to every citizen for their grievances, however, the positive outcomes are surfacing by holding open courts.

The affectees heartily admired and appreciated Chairman NAB’s vision of ‘Open Hearing’ which is being materialized with true spirit by DG NAB Lahore and wished for successfully continuation of the process, in future.