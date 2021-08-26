UrduPoint.com

DG NAB Balochistan Kicks Off Tree Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

DG NAB Balochistan kicks off tree plantation drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah Khan Thursday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling here at the premises of NAB Balochistan complex.

DG NAB, on the occasion directed the Admin to make a tree plantation drive a success by planting a maximum number of trees in the NAB office during the current season.

"A special team may also been formed to monitor tree plantation campaign at the NAB complex," he urged.  He underlined the need for taking concrete steps for securing our environment from various hazards. "We can secure our next generation's future only by leaving behind a healthy environment in shape of Green Pakistan,"He prayed for progress and prosperity of the country after planting a sapling. Directors of all NAB wings besides other officers accompanied by him.

