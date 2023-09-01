DG NAB Balochistan pledges to prosecute resource theft culprits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Balochistan Zafar Iqbal on Friday pledged to hold accountable and bring to justice those who have plundered the province's resources.

Speaking at an open forum, the head of NAB Balochistan affirmed that corruption would not be tolerated, emphasizing the protection of people's rights.

'The Bureau is diligently carrying out its duties in compliance with the laws and the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The chief attentively listened to the people's concerns, assuring them that their issues were being addressed as per the directives of Chairman NAB Lt.

Gen. (retd) Nazir Ahmed.

Zafar Iqbal Khan met the distressed individuals with a friendly demeanor and attentively heard their issues. During his speech, the Director General discussed NAB's jurisdiction and explained the process for filing complaints with the organization.

In his speech, he mentioned that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is vigorously combating corruption and will employ all available means to hold those involved in corruption accountable. Additionally, he emphasized the Bureau's dedication to eliminating corruption from the nation.

The Director General of NAB Balochistan assessed the progress of ongoing cases, issued prompt directives for required actions, and stressed the swift resolution of pending issues.

Additionally, NAB Balochistan intends to hold "Khuli Ketchery" sessions routinely on the last Thursday of each month, from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.