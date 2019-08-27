DG NAB Balochistan to arrange open court on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah will set up an open court at the regional office in Quetta on Thursday.

The open court will be held between 2 pm and 3 pm.

The complainants are advised to bring supporting documents and proof against their complaints besides photocopy of their Computerized National Identity Cards and an application in black and white, said press release issued here.

The complainants are further advised to come up with the cases that fall in the ambit of NAB, under NAO 1999, such as cheating public at large, misuse of authority and loss to the national exchequer. On the direction of Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal, hearing of public complaints is held regular basis on last Thursday of the every month.