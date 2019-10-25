UrduPoint.com
DG NAB Balochistan To Hold Open Court On Oct 31

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

DG NAB Balochistan to hold open court on Oct 31

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah will hold an open court at the regional office in Quetta from October 31 (Thursday).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah will hold an open court at the regional office in Quetta from October 31 (Thursday).

The open court will be held between 2pm and 3pm.

The complainants are advised to bring supporting documents and proof against their complaints besides photocopy of their Computerized National Identity Cards and an application in black and white, said press release issued here on Friday.

The complainants are further advised to come up with the cases that fall in the ambit of NAB, under NAO 1999, such as cheating public at large, misuse of authority and loss to the national exchequer.

On the direction of Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal, hearing of public complaints is held regular basis on last Thursday of the every month.

