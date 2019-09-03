(@imziishan)

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah Khan will inaugurate the first ever NAB's Art Gallery during a ceremony at NAB Balochistan office on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah Khan will inaugurate the first ever NAB's Art Gallery during a ceremony at NAB Balochistan office on Thursday.

Schools, colleges and universities' prize winning Art Pieces on the anti-corruption subject would be hanged on the walls of the gallery while Art work of the renowned Artists would also be displayed in gallery, said press release issued here Tuesday.

A brief workshop session for the students of all universities including SBK Women University, UOB, NUML, BUITEMS and AIU has also been arranged wherein renowned teachers of Fine Arts and Calligraphy would deliver their lecture/presentation.

Besides representatives of the Art galleries, other prominent local artists would also participate in the workshop. DG NAB Balochistan Farmanullah would also address the participants of the workshop before the formal inaugural ceremony of the NAB Art Gallery.

It merits mentioning here that the inauguration of Art Gallery and Workshop is being arranged on the directives of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal.