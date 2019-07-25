UrduPoint.com
DG NAB Distributes Recovered Money Cheques Worth Rs 107.3m

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:04 PM

DG NAB distributes recovered money cheques worth Rs 107.3m

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore director general Thursday distributed recovered money cheques worth Rs 107.3 million among different government and private department officials at the NAB offices here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore director general Thursday distributed recovered money cheques worth Rs 107.3 million among different government and private department officials at the NAB offices here.

The beneficiaries include officials from the University of Sargodha (UoS), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Punjab Highway Department, Gujranwala Irrigation Employees Cooperative Housing Society (GIECHS) and Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL).

As per details, Registrar UoS Dr Fahadullah received a cheque amounting to Rs 94,180,453, Ghulam Abbas from LDA received Rs3,442,320, Riaz Gujjar, president of GIECHS received cheque worth Rs1,400,000, and officials from NPGCL received Rs4,500,000 cheque and representative from Chief Secretary Punjab received cheque amounting to Rs3,787,075.

In the case of UoS, accused former VC, Dr Muhammad Akram and others opened two illegal campuses in Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin by misusing their authority and without obtaining approval from the syndicate. They obtained Rs 59,300,156 in respect of excess fees from students as approved by the University of Sargodha. The said accused also dishonestly and fraudulently misappropriated Rs 50,140,233 in terms of administrative matters and were bound to pay to the UoS, thereby causing a loss of Rs 109,440,389, collectively.

During the course of investigation, the accused opted for plea bargain and returned complete amount due from them. Under the supervision of NAB Lahore officials, the recovered amount would be returned by the university administration to all students.

