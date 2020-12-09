DG NAB gives away cash prizes to the University winners

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah Khan on Wednesday gave away cash prizes to the winners of different competitions held in connection with the World Anti-Corruption Day

According to NAB Spokesman, several students from across the province's universities participated in the declamation, essay, poster and calligraphy contests organized by the NAB Balochistan aimed at create awareness against the corruption among the masses.

Those who received cash prizes and certificates included Asmat Khan (BUIETS), Aesha Ahmed (SBK) Kinza Fatima (UOB) Rashid Ali and Abdul Hameed (UOB).