DG NAB Holds Open Public Hearing At NAB KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad Chauhan along with concerned officers held an open public hearing (Kuli Katchery) at NAB KP here Wednesday.

During the open court, 25 complainants were heard and appropriate orders on complaints were issued on the spot.

According to the statement issued by Mian Muhammad Waqar Director NAB KP, the complainants pertaining to misuse of authority, embezzlement/misappropriation of public money, accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income, bribery, criminal breach of trust, cheating public at large and abetment were lodged.

Most of the complaints related to various housing schemes and marketing companies who are not delivering their promises despite lapse of many years.

It was decided by the NAB KP to take up this matter with the provincial government to tighten the control of regulatory bodies so that the innocent people are not defrauded by the nexus of developers and marketing companies.

The DG NAB (KP) also urged the public to invest their hard-earned money cautiously in housing sector and in Modarba and Musharka schemes etc.

Related Topics

Hearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Money Criminals Government Court Housing

