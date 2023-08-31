Open Menu

DG NAB Holds Open Public Hearing, Issues Directives To Address Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 09:00 PM

DG NAB holds open public hearing, issues directives to address complaints

Director General (DG) of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad Chauhan held an open public hearing and issued directives on various complaints from people on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad Chauhan held an open public hearing and issued directives on various complaints from people on Thursday.

He heard about 150 complaints and issued on the spot order to address them. The complaints pertaining to bribery, criminal breach of trust, cheating the public at large and abetment were lodged said a statement.

Most of the complaints were related to various housing schemes that are not delivering on their promises despite lapses of many years or decades. Sixty nine complaints were related to Regi Model Town.

The DG ordered to put up a complaint in the upcoming Complaint Scrutiny Meeting for appropriate action and taking of the matter with PDA, Commissioner Peshawar Division, DC Peshawar, DC Khyber, CCPO, FC, Home Department, and Local Govt Department of the Govt of KP.

Thirty complaints were about Zarak Garden Mardan, Zohaib Garden Mardan, City Residencia Peshawar and other housing societies.

The DG ordered the Prosecution Wing to look into the matter so that the matter is taken as per the Amended National Accountability Act 2022. Complaints were also registered regarding online scams.

DG also instructed the directors of NAB KP to hold a meeting with all regulatory departments relating to housing societies.

Later on, NAB would seek the intervention of Chief Secretary KP to safeguard the interests of the common citizen.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Mardan Criminals All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Car ..

Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Caretaker Balochistan Home Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 sp ..

IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children of police emplo ..

2 minutes ago
 Dera Police arrests two outlaws

Dera Police arrests two outlaws

2 minutes ago
 IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center ..

IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio ca ..

No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio campaign: ADCR

2 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI ..

May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI leaders, workers

13 minutes ago
IT sector can be a game changer in current economi ..

IT sector can be a game changer in current economic situation: Mayor Karachi

19 minutes ago
 'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says ..

'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says Mayor Karachi

19 minutes ago
 Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Kh ..

Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

19 minutes ago
 Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring s ..

Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring security on Imam Hussain's Cheh ..

19 minutes ago
 Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to cel ..

Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to celebrate National Day

17 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, Indonesia launch Fellowships in Virology ..

COMSTECH, Indonesia launch Fellowships in Virology and Vaccine Technologies for ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan