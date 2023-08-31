DG NAB holds open public hearing, issues directives to address complaints

Director General (DG) of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad Chauhan held an open public hearing and issued directives on various complaints from people on Thursday

He heard about 150 complaints and issued on the spot order to address them. The complaints pertaining to bribery, criminal breach of trust, cheating the public at large and abetment were lodged said a statement.

Most of the complaints were related to various housing schemes that are not delivering on their promises despite lapses of many years or decades. Sixty nine complaints were related to Regi Model Town.

The DG ordered to put up a complaint in the upcoming Complaint Scrutiny Meeting for appropriate action and taking of the matter with PDA, Commissioner Peshawar Division, DC Peshawar, DC Khyber, CCPO, FC, Home Department, and Local Govt Department of the Govt of KP.

Thirty complaints were about Zarak Garden Mardan, Zohaib Garden Mardan, City Residencia Peshawar and other housing societies.

The DG ordered the Prosecution Wing to look into the matter so that the matter is taken as per the Amended National Accountability Act 2022. Complaints were also registered regarding online scams.

DG also instructed the directors of NAB KP to hold a meeting with all regulatory departments relating to housing societies.

Later on, NAB would seek the intervention of Chief Secretary KP to safeguard the interests of the common citizen.